AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott has proclaimed Oct. 2 through Oct. 9 as “Manufacturing Week” in Texas, according to a news release from the office of the governor.

The news release states, “Texas leads the country as the No. 1 exporting state in the U.S. for 21 years.” The state is also the No. 1 exporter of high-tech goods for the last 10 years and the No. 1 exporter of semiconductors and other electronic components for the last 12 years.

“‘Made in Texas’ has never been a more powerful global brand,” said Abbott. “It is a symbol of the freedom, opportunity, and innovation that can only be found in our great state. As the manufacturing capital of the nation, Texas is where today’s products are made and where tomorrow’s technologies are brought to life.”

Abbott said “Manufacturing Week” serves as a reminder of the importance of continuing to focus on developing the manufacturing industrial base and workforce.