AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, Governor Greg Abbott launched the new Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program.

The program is through Travel Texas in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism.

“Texas is one of the top travel destinations for visitors from across the nation and around the world,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generated more than $187.5 billion in economic impact and supported 1.2 million jobs across the state in 2022. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors from around the world.”

“The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation is an opportunity for communities across Texas to show their commitment to tourism as an economic development strategy and continue to develop the many diverse attractions and experiences that draw visitors to the Lone Star State,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell.

Texas communities were invited to submit a letter of intent to begin the certification process.

The governor’s office said the Tourism Friendly Texas Community designation is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts.

More information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program can be found here.