AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Today Governor Greg Abbott, celebrated new graduates who joined the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Friday, Abbott honored 94 graduate DPS troopers at the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Recruit Class B-2023 Graduation Ceremony in Austin.

“As you take your oath today as DPS troopers, you are answering a higher calling to protect and serve our state and all who call it home,” said Governor Abbott. “DPS troopers are the go-to team to protect our state, acting as the first on the scene at major emergencies and saving lives. Thank you for your service, commitment, and bravery to Texas and to Texans. You are now part of the DPS legacy—a legacy built by heroes. Congratulations Recruit Class B-2023 on this tremendous achievement.”

The governor’s office said DPS Class B-2023 graduates include 30 military veterans, 15 women, 10 with prior law enforcement experience and 41 who speak more than one language. Class B-2023 graduates will report to their individual duty stations on Dec. 10.