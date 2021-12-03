Governor Abbott, HHSC announces extension of emergency SNAP benefits for December

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Governor said in a news release that Governor Greg Abbott has announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $308 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for December.

The governor’s office said all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

“The extension of emergency SNAP food benefits for the month of December ensures that Texans can put food on the table this holiday season,” said Governor Abbott. “I thank HHSC for their continued efforts to secure access to nutritious food for millions of Texas families.

The governor’s office said the HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

The additional emergency allotment should start to appear in recipients accounts by Dec. 31 said the news release.

SNAP is a federal program that is administered by HHSC that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans can apply for those benefits here.