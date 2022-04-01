AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing $318 million in emergency funds to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) for the month of April.

The HHSC and SNAP are federal programs that provide food and assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

“We are grateful to HHSC and USDA for helping families across Texas remain safe and healthy,” said Wayne Salter of the Texas HHSC “We continue to do our best to support Texans who need a helping hand.”

The funds are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size. SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency funds by April 30, according to Abbott.

“Emergency SNAP benefits have played an important role in our efforts over the past two years to ensure that every Texan has access to nutritious food,” said Abbott.

The emergency April funds are in addition to the more than $6.4 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans in April 2020.

For more information about SNAP benefits visit, here.