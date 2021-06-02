Governor Abbott, HHSC announce extension of Emergency SNAP benefits for June

Volunteers from neighboring small towns divide, pack and load their trucks with food from the Amarillo-based High Plains Food Bank for monthly delivery to Quitaque. Callie Richmond for The Texas Tribune

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is provided about $208 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of June.

“We’re pleased to provide ongoing support to Texans through these emergency SNAP benefits, so they can purchase nutritious foods for their families,” said Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter.

The Office of the Governor said the HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend the maximum, allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size, and all SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

the governor’s office continues saying recipients will also continue to receive a 15% increase in their total benefits, which will continue monthly until September 2021.