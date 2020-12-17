Governor Abbott gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Greg Abbott held a press conference today where he provided an updated on the statewide COVID-19 vaccine distribution, at the UPS Distribution Center in Austin. The Governor was joined by Texas Division of Emergency management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd and Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) Commissioner John Hellerstedt, MD.

“It is a historic week in the Lone Star State as the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrive in our communities,” said Governor Abbott. “We are swiftly distributing these vaccines to health care workers across the state and will continue to ensure that Texans on the front lines have access to these live-saving immunizations.”

Around 95,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to 23 different sites throughout Texas this week, including Amarillo. An additional amount of vaccine doses were delivered to 87 sites today, bringing the total number of doses to 224,000 across 110 providers and 34 counties.

By the end of the month, the Governor claimed that over one million vaccines will have been distributed to a variety of providers including hospitals, health centers, clinics, and other medical practices, pharmacies, freestanding emergency rooms, urgent cares, long-term care facilities, local health departments, state hospitals, state supported living centers, and Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities.

Additionally, the Governor said that DSHS will begin reserving doses of COVID-19 next week for the Federal Long-Term Care Pharmacy Partnership, to begin the week of Dec. 28.