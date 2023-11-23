AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of Governor Greg Abbott said Governor Greg Abbott and his family volunteered with Meals on Wheels to help deliver Thanksgiving Day meals.

Thursday, Abbott and First Lady Cecilia Abbott, along with their daughter Audrey, volunteered with Meals on Wheels Central Texas to help deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to homebound seniors in Austin said the governor’s office.

The governor’s office said they were joined by Meals on Wheels Central Texas President and CEO Henry Van De Putte.

“Joining Meals On Wheels to deliver Thanksgiving Day meals to those in need throughout the Greater Austin area has been a cherished tradition for our family,” said Abbott. “It’s an honor to work alongside the dedicated Meals On Wheels volunteers as they bring warmth and nourishment to Texans during this Thanksgiving holiday. The spirit of giving and sharing a meal together embodies the true essence of this holiday. We are grateful for the opportunity to serve, and we encourage all Texans to look for ways to support those in their communities needing help. My family and I wish everyone in Texas a very blessed and happy Thanksgiving.