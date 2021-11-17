Governor Abbott ‘encourages’ Texas high schoolers to participate in CyberStart America program

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott has announced that Texas high schoolers will have the opportunity to participate in CyberStart America, a cybersecurity talent competition.

According to the office of Governor Greg Abbott, the competition, sponsored by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation (NCSF) and the SANS Institute, is open to all students in grades 9-12, who are interested in cybersecurity and computer science.

“The demand for cybersecurity professionals continues to grow as technology becomes a greater part of our everyday lives,” said Governor Abbott. “CyberStart is a fun, engaging way to prepare our students to tackle new challenges in our communities and workforce, and I encourage Texas students to take advantage of this tremendous opportunity to become exceptional leaders in the cybersecurity field.”

Abbot’s office added that CyberStart is a series of online challenges that will allow students to solve puzzles and explore code breaking, networking, digital forensics, and other relative cybersecurity programs.

Students will have the opportunity to earn scholarships advanced training if they excel in the program. According to the office, 32,000 students from 4,800 schools around the country have participated in the program, and the NCSF has awarded over $4 million in scholarships and advanced training.

In addition, the office explained that more than 4,000 Texas students registered, with 732 reaching the national competition, and 68 named National Cyber Scholars.

Click here to learn more about CyberStart America click here.