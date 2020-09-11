Governor Abbott deploys resources to assist in fighting California Wildfires

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Governor Gregg Abbott announced that firefighters and support personnel have been deployed to help combat the wildfires currently devastating California.

About 190 firefighters, 50 fire trucks, and 10 command vehicles from 56 Texas fire departments will be deployed today.

These resources will add to the 44 firefighters, 10 fire trucks, and 2 command vehicles that were deployed in late August.

“Texas is ready to answer the call for help when disaster strikes – whether it’s here in the Lone Star State or across the country,” said Gov. Abbott, “I thank the brave men and women serving in our fire departments across Texas for stepping up to help Californians in need as these fires continue to burn. I ask all Texans to join me and Cecilia in prayer for the courageous firefighters battling these wildfires, as well as for those who have been affected by this disaster.”

This effort is made possible because of the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System, where the state of Texas is able to mobilize resources from departments across the state.

