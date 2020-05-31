Governor Abbott declares State of Disaster following violent protests

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott has issued a State of Disaster for all Texas counties, due to violent protests.
With the declaration, Governor Abbott can designate federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers.
Governor Abbott said, “Every Texan and every American has the right to protest and I encourage all Texans to exercise their First Amendment rights. However, violence against others and the destruction of property is unacceptable and counterproductive. As protests have turned violent in various areas across the state, it is crucial that we maintain order, uphold public safety, and protect against property damage or loss. By authorizing additional federal agents to serve as Texas Peace Officers we will help protect people’s safety while ensuring that peaceful protesters can continue to make their voices heard.”
