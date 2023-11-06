AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Governor Greg Abbott approved the Texas Workforce System Strategic Plan for fiscal years 2024-2031.

According to officials, the TWSSP guides the state’s workforce system partners in the administration of training and development programs that promote the continued development of a well-educated, highly skilled Texas workforce.

“To continue meeting the needs of a growing economy over the next decade and beyond. Texas is making significant investments in education, workforce development, and reskilling and upskilling programs,” said Governor Abbott. “Through effective planning, collaboration, and delivery of our workforce system programs, we will prepare more Texans to excel in good-paying, high-demand careers. I thank our workforce system partners for their work on the 2024-2031 Texas Workforce System Strategic Plan and in the daily delivery of their critical workforce training and development services.”

Officials stated that in Fiscal Year 2022, more than 4.2 million Texans participated in workforce system programs and services administered by eight state agencies and 28 local workforce boards, as well as independent school districts, community and technical colleges, and local adult education providers.

Officials stated that Texas Workforce Investment Council partner agencies include:

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Texas Education Agency

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

Texas Juvenile Justice Department

Texas Veterans Commission

Texas Workforce Commission.

Read the Texas Workforce System Strategic Plan by clicking here.

Officials also said the Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Office of the Economic Development and Tourism assists the Governor and the Texas Legislature with strategic planning for and evaluation of the Texas workforce system to promote the development of a well-educated, highly skilled workforce for Texas.

Further, officials noted that the Council’s appointed members represent workforce system partners and stakeholders, including business, organized labor, education, community-based service organizations, and state agencies.