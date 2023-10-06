AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced a Texas Talent Connection grant, totaling $610,000, was awarded to a two-year renewal of a pilot program that helps connect foster youth and victims of sex trafficking to workforce education programs.

Abbott’s office said the grant is to support a two-year renewal of a pilot program that looks to connect foster youth and victims of sex trafficking, ages 16 to 25, to workforce education programs and services to, “help them find and maintain employment leading to independence and self-sufficiency.”

“Every Texan deserves the opportunity to chart their own course toward a brighter future,” said Abbott. “Foster youth and young adults who have been victims of sex trafficking are especially vulnerable and often need extra support to overcome obstacles on their path to self-sufficiency. The First Lady and I are proud of the work of our local workforce development boards, Foster Youth Transition Centers, and employers in helping these young Texans on their journey to career success and a lifetime of opportunities.”

Abbott’s office said the Texas Talent Connection grant of $610,000 funds a two-year renewal of the Texas Employment Empowerment Model for Disenfranchised Youth and Young Adults pilot program and was awarded to three Local Workforce Development Boards and Foster Youth Transition Centers:

Workforce Solutions Greater Dallas and CitySquare of Dallas Foster Youth Transition Center

Workforce Solutions Gulf Coast and Harris County Protective Services for Children and Adults/HAYS Center Foster Youth Transition Center

Workforce Solutions Alamo and BCFS Health and Human Services Transition Center/San Antonio Foster Youth Transition Center