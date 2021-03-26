Governor Abbott announces 10 million COVID-19 vaccines administered in Texas

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced on March 26, that 10 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Texans, with over 30% of eligible Texans having received a vaccine.

Governor Abbott said this is the work of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas National Guard, and the healthcare workers and volunteers across the state who have helped administer these vaccines.

“Hitting ten million vaccines today is a major accomplishment in our state’s continued fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “I want to thank all the healthcare workers and volunteers that made this milestone possible. However, the fight is not over. Vaccines are the most effective tool to combat COVID-19 in our communities, and we will continue to expand vaccine access for those who choose to get vaccinated. As more vaccines become available and eligibility opens to all Texans, I urge Texans who wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine to sign up to help us keep our communities safe. Here in Texas, COVID-19 vaccines will always be strongly encouraged and always voluntary.”

The Office of the Governor said the state has steadily expanded vaccine access since doses first became available late last year. Texas was the first state to administer one million vaccines and continues to vaccinate thousands of Texans every day.

The Office of the Governor continues saying, the state has multiple programs dedicated to COVID-19 distribution, and the state has also worked to prioritize access to vaccines for seniors.

Governor Abbott announced the Save our Seniors Initiative on February 25 to vaccinate homebound seniors and launched a related outreach partnership on March 25 with certain health plans, retirement systems, and AARP.

Earlier this week, DSHS announced that COVID-19 vaccinations will be open to adults of all ages beginning March 29.