AUSTIN — Officials from the office of Governor Greg Abbott announced yesterday that he partnered with the Israeli-American Council in Austin for their 8th Annual National Summit.

According to a release from Gov. Abbott’s office, this is to express Texas’ support of Israel and also detail the state’s efforts to combat antisemitism.

“The enduring bond between the people of Texas and Israel is unlike any other, whose beginnings share triumphant stories forged by the blessings of freedom and burdens of vigilance,” said Gov. Abbott. “Through God’s strength, both Texans and Israelis overcame great challenges. Texas will always stand with Israel. And together, we will use the special connection between our two peoples to combat antisemitism and protect freedom around the world.”

According to the release, Abbott spoke at the event detailing the significant ties between Texans and Israelis, and the importance of this special relationship for the success of both Texas and Israel.

Officials added that the IAC National Summit is one of the largest Jewish conferences in the world that brings together Israeli-Americans, American Jews, and Israelis of all ages together annually.