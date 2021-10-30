Gov. Greg Abbott signs bill restricting chaining dogs up outside

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Governor Greg Abbott signed a bill into law that makes it a crime in the state of Texas to chain your dog up outside in certain circumstances, and prohibits using certain restraints on dogs.

According to the new law, dog owners cannot leave their dogs outside without shelter in bad weather such as rain, hail, sleet, snow, high winds, or extreme low or high temperatures.

The bill also prohibits dog owners from using chains or heavyweight restraints around a dog’s neck and states that that dog collars must be made of a “material specifically designed to be placed around the neck of a dog.”

