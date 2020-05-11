Gov. Greg Abbott orders COVID-19 testing for all nursing home residents, staff

Marie Lithard sits in a wheelchair in the doorway of her room at a nursing home in Ammerschwir, France Thursday April 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott has ordered the state to test all residents and staff in Texas nursing homes.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, he directed the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC), the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) to “test 100% of residents and staff.”

KXAN asked if the testing would be done in all long-term care facilities, like assisted living homes and state-supported living centers. The spokesperson said they are working to confirm more details.

A timeline for this testing has also not been announced.

According to the release, the state should “develop and implement a plan based on the guidance of Vice President Mike Pence and Doctor Deborah Birx.”

Dr. Birx is the White House’s coronavirus task force response coordinator.

The move comes just hours after Vice President Mike Pence recommended similar action over the next two weeks at nursing homes nationwide, on a video conference call to governors earlier.

