AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Governor Greg Abbott recognized those who are raising awareness about the “growing fentanyl crisis” by attending the “Sole 4 Souls Fentanyl Awareness Walk.”

According to the release, Gov. Abbott addressed over 200 fentanyl advocates, families, community members, and other state and local officials, thanking all for their work aiming to stop deaths caused by fentanyl.

“On my desk in my office at the Capitol, I have a picture of Danica Kaprosy,” said Governor Abbott. “It reminds me of the stakes we face in this fight against the fentanyl crisis. Although we cannot bring her or the thousands of other people back who have fallen victim to this drug, we can work together to ensure this does not happen to more Texas families. Thank you all for being here tonight to honor those we have lost, but to also spread awareness so that we can save more Texans from the dangers of this deadly drug. Thanks to the work by brave parents and loved ones like those of you here today, we are making Texans aware of this terrible crisis.”

Gov. Abbott was joined by Rep. John Lujan, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, San Antonio City Councilwoman Phyllis Viagran, Southwest Baptist Church Pastor Michael Lujan, fentanyl advocates, and other state and local officials.

The release detailed that Governor Abbott has taken significant actions to address the growing fentanyl crisis plaguing our state and the nation, including:

Signing a law designating October Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Month in Texas

Officials said Gov. Abbott also encouraged Texans to educate themselves and inform others of the potential dangers of fentanyl.