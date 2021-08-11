Gov. Greg Abbott, DSHS announce deployment of 2,500 medical personnel to help with rise in COVID-19 cases

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has arranged for the deployment of more than 2,500 medical personnel to help hospitals care for the increasing number of COVID-19 patients across Texas.

The activation follows the Governor’s directive earlier this week that DSHS utilize staffing agencies to provide out-of-state medical personnel to Texas health care facilities to navigate the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The first deployment of personnel will be fully funded by the state through September 30.

“The State of Texas is taking action to ensure that our hospitals are properly staffed and supported in the fight against COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans can help bolster the state’s efforts to combat the virus by getting vaccinated. The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective, and it is our best defense against the virus.”