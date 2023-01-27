AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Gov. Greg Abbott announced that they continue to work with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Texas National Guard as “Operation Lone Star” aiming to secure the border.

According to a release from Gov. Abbott’s office, Operation Lone Star’s mission is to prevent the smuggling of drugs, weapons, and people into Texas while also monitoring transnational criminal behavior between ports of entry.

Officials said Operation Lone Star has reported 345,000 illegal immigrant apprehensions and about 24,000 criminal arrests, with around 21,000 felony charges since its launch. The release said the operation has also seized over 356 million lethal doses of fentanyl.

“What the Biden Administration is doing is flat-out contrary to federal law,” said Abbott. “Federal law does not allow this mass parolee process—it requires a president, the executive branch, to issue parole on only a case-by-case basis. So, the State of Texas filed a lawsuit to put a stop to this program by the Biden Administration because it is clearly, unequivocally, against the law.”

Officials detailed that Texas has bused 9,100 migrants to our nation’s capital since April, over 5,200 migrants to New York City since Aug. 5, more than 1,500 migrants to Chicago since Aug. 31, and more than 890 migrants to Philadelphia since Nov. 15.