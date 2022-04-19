AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety released its final report, aimed at recommending strategies to ensure the safety of people attending concerts in the wake of November’s Astroworld music festival incident in Houston.

According to a news release from the Governor’s office, the task force was initially launched after 10 people died and 300 people were injured at the Astroworld festival. The task force, consisting of safety experts, first responders, state agencies and music industry leaders, met five times prior to releasing its final report.

“I thank the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety for their commitment to safety and security for all concertgoers and for their collaboration with stakeholders on this critical report,” Abbott said in the release. “The recommendations, findings, and solutions detailed in this report will help the State of Texas prevent another tragedy like that at Astroworld Festival from happening again.”

The report centered on five findings, including having a unified command group determining how first response teams respond when things go wrong at a concert. The report also discusses various training that staff members and security should take before large events and a Concert Attendee Code of Conduct, which establishes boundaries and makes clear “what behaviors will lead to ejection” from the event.

As part of the findings, the Texas Music Office also announced the creation of an online Event Production Guide, which officials said is a “centralized resource that will outline and encourage best-practice recommendations and serve as a one-stop-shop for promoters to access existing legal requirements.”

For more information about Gov. Abbott’s Texas Task Force on Concert Safety’s final report, visit the governor’s webpage.