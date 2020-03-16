Gov. Abbott waives STAAR testing requirements

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott today announced that he has waived the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

Additionally, Gov. Abbott is requesting the Department of Education waive federal testing requirements for the 2019-2020 school year.

“Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty, and their families,” Gov. Abbott said.

“We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19,” he said.

