AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from the Office of the Governor, Governor Greg Abbott released an update on the state’s ongoing response to the shooting at Robb Elementary school, that killed 19 children and two teachers.

“All Texans have been shaken to their core in the wake of the horrific tragedy that occurred yesterday in the close-knit community of Uvalde,” said Governor Abbott. “We must come together in support of the families of the innocent victims, the law enforcement officers who heroically responded, and the entire Uvalde community, which will be impacted by this senseless act of violence for generations to come.

Governor Abbott said that he urges members of the community, victims, families, family members, friends, and law enforcement to use mental and emotional health resources that were made available by federal, state, and local community partners in the area.

Earlier today Governor Abbott held a briefing with multiple federal, state, and Uvalde leaders including Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, Senator John Cornyn, Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, and Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Hal Harrell.

“As the investigation by state and local authorities continues, it is our duty as elected officials to evaluate all possible means of making our schools safer to prevent future tragedies and ensure communities across the state—whether they are underserved populations within large cities or rural areas of the state—have the mental health resources needed,” said Abbott.

The news release states that an ongoing investigation is currently being led by the Texas Department of Public Safety Texas Rangers and the Uvalde Police Department with support from DPS Highway Patrol and Criminal Investigation, DPS Aircraft and Intelligence, and DPS Crime and Victim Support. The governor also said there is additional support from multiple federal law enforcement agencies and other state agencies.

The full press conference can be found here.