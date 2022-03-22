CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott held a briefing in Crockett Tuesday afternoon.

He discussed the state’s response to severe weather at the Crockett Civic Center, a building where he said 72 people took shelter on Monday night when a tornado rolled through the area.

“The state of Texas is going to stay working shoulder-to-shoulder with Houston County every step of the way, all the way through,” Abbott said.

Earlier Tuesday afternoon, Abbott included Houston County in his disaster declaration, which included 15 other Texas counties. He said this declaration will help accelerate the recovery process.

Abbott explained ways to report property damage to the state in the wake of the storms at damage.tdem.texas.gov.

Houston County Judge Jim Lovell praised the people of his county for persevering.

“Yes, we are resilient and yes, we will bounce back, but we appreciate the help,” Lovell said.



Damage in Crockett

The tornado started in Burleson County, moved into the College Station area, then hit Madisonville and traveled northeast to Crockett. Local authorities said that there were multiple injuries but no fatalities as of the early morning hours of Tuesday.