AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas governor will hold an event at the Capitol Monday afternoon to sign what he called “key parent empowerment legislation” into law.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s office did not share in advance which specific bills these would include, but a state lawmaker’s tweet this weekend provided a clue about one of the proposals that may get the governor’s signature.

Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, posted on his Twitter account about legislation he introduced this session that “becomes the law of the land” on Monday. Many speculated on social media he meant House Bill 900, which aims to keep sexually explicit material out of school libraries, because Patterson wrote, “They called us Nazi book burners.” Throughout the session this year, opponents of this legislation said it amounted to book banning in schools and would target materials with themes about the LGBTQ+ community or people of color.

However, supporters of the bill argued it’s intended to protect children from inappropriate material and give parents more opportunities to monitor what their students are potentially learning in school.

Abbott previewed the event by writing on Twitter, “I look forward to continuing our work to empower parents & deliver education freedom to every Texas family.”

KXAN will update this story with more information from Abbott’s bill-signing event after it happens at 1 p.m. Monday.

The governor previously held events to sign bills into law that dealt with border security initiatives, like installing buoys as a new river barrier, and public safety, which included creating new criminal penalties for catalytic converter thefts. He also added his signature to a bill known as The CROWN Act, which is intended to end the discrimination of hairstyles associated with race in Texas. KXAN learned a ceremonial signing event will happen behind closed doors for this legislation Monday morning.

This weekend Abbott signed another bill that will address one of the top complaints about Texas’ tolling systems. This followed the massive “TxTag Troubles” investigative project launched by KXAN in which frustrated drivers reached out to get their billing issues resolved.