AUSTIN, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— During a press conference in Eagle Pass, Governor Gregg Abbott announced new security measures for the Texas Border. This comes after 53 migrants were found dead in an abandoned semi truck during extreme heat on Monday.

Abbott announced that DPS will deploy strike teams, each consisting of 20 troopers, to Eagle Pass to detect and deter unlawful border crossings and apprehend illegal immigrants. Additional strike teams will be deployed to high traffic crossing areas as needed.

Abbott also announced that DPS will implement new vehicle inspection checkpoints targeting semi-trucks beginning immediately.

Abbott added that the Texas Military Department will be deploying more razor wire along the Rio Grande, adding more miles of fencing and barriers on state and local property, and deploying additional boat teams.

“President Biden needs to focus on addressing the humanitarian crisis his reckless leadership has created at the border, instead of attacking the jobs of hardworking Texans and oil production in the Permian Basin,” Abbott said. “The Lone Star State will not sit idly by as the federal government chooses to ignore the historic number of illegal crossings, human smuggling, and drug trafficking of deadly fentanyl from Mexico into the United States. Our government has no greater responsibility than to provide public safety to its citizens. Until President Biden decides to uphold immigration laws passed by Congress, the State of Texas will continue utilizing every tool available to secure the border and keep Texans – and Americans – safe.”

Abbott was joined by DPS Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber, Eagle Pass Police Chief Federico Garza, and other local officials.