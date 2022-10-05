TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Abbott will meet with local business leaders in Tyler on Wednesday to discuss Texas economy as a part of his reelection campaign.

The roundtable discussion and press conference will take place at 2 p.m.

In February, Abbott spoke at a Smith County Republican Party dinner where he highlighted Texas economy, the border and the fentanyl crisis.

“Every year that I have been governor, Texas has been the number one state in the U.S. as the best state for doing business,” Abbott said at the time. “Every year that I have been governor, Texas has received the Governor’s Cup. The Governor’s Cup goes top the governor of the state that ranks number one in the U.S. for economic development and new jobs created from that economic development.”