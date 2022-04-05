AUSTIN / WESLACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Governor Greg Abbott will hold a press conference Wednesday on the state’s border security efforts in light of the Biden Administration’s elimination of Title 42.

Gov. Abbott will be joined by Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw, Adjutant General of Texas Maj. Gen. Thomas Suelzer, and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) Chief Nim Kidd.

The conference will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the Weslaco DPS Headquarters, located at 2525 North International Boulevard. It will be in the Main Conference Room.