AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — A news release from the Office of the Governor states that Governor Greg Abbott today announced he has directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to prepare additional state resources for mobilization as the state faces critical-to-extreme wildfire weather conditions and severe weather.

According to the news release, The Texas State Emergency Operations Center is operating at Level II: Escalated Response in support of severe weather, in the eastern part of the state, and for wildfire conditions in the western parts of Texas.

Texas A&M Forest Service reports that a Southern Plains wildfire outbreak is possible, Tuesday, in the Panhandle and may impact communities near Canadian, Amarillo, Childress, Lubbock, and Midland where extremely dry vegetation will be subject to above normal temperatures, low humidity, and high wind speeds. A heightened threat of fire danger through Wednesday includes the Panhandle, South Plains, Permian Basin, West Texas, Big Country, Concho Valley, Texoma, and the Border Region.

“The State of Texas has mobilized resources for West and East Texas ahead of critical fire weather and severe storm threats in those regions, respectively,” said Governor Abbott. “Texans are encouraged to remain resilient and heed the guidance of local officials to protect their loved ones, and we thank our emergency responders who are working to protect our communities this Holy Week.”

The office of the governor said that Texas A&M Forest Service activated more than 325 state firefighters, and 175 local firefighters from 56 different departments through the Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) including 45 engines, and has called in more than 100 firefighters from 12 states.

TFS is also using more than 35 aviation resources including 3 large air tankers, 15 single-engine air tankers, six air attack platforms, and five type 1 helicopters.

Information and resources on spring wildfires can be found here.