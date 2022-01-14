Gov. Abbott, TDEM prepare for increased fire-weather

The Director of Emergency Management in Gray County, TX confirms that the Hoover Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire that killed three people. Wildfires have burned thousands of acres across western states. Residents were evacuated in Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas and Colorado.

TEXAS (KAMR/KCIT) — On January 14th, Governor Greg Abbott asked the Texas Divison of Emergency Management (TDEM) to prepare resources to respond to an elevated fire threat that is in place for West Texas this weekend that according to a press release from the Office of the Governor.

The Texas A&M Forest Service is forecasting increased fire weather on Saturday, especially for areas west of Interstate-35. Strong winds front the North, low humidity, and freeze-cured grasses are potential fire hazards for Saturday. However, cool temperatures should keep significant wildfire potential low.

“Additional resources have been readied ahead of elevated critical fire weather conditions across our state and Texas is fully prepared to address any potential wildfires in the coming days,” said Governor Abbott. “As we continue to monitor the weather and communicate with local partners, Texans are encouraged to follow the guidance of their community officials and other emergency response personnel.”

The Texas A&M Forest Service said they have deployed multiple firefighters and fire engines, along with two Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System (TIFMAS) strike teams. Dozers, air tankers, and incident commanders are also ready for response in accordance with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Texans can visit ready.gov/wildfires or tfsweb.tamu.edu for wildfire safety tips and resources.