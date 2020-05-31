AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Governor Greg Abbott surged statewide resources to cities in Texas due to escalating protest violence.
Governor Abbott ordered thousands of troopers to certain cities and more than one thousand National Guard to assist the Department of Public Safety (DPS) and local law enforcement in their efforts.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also deploying tactical teams to help state and local law enforcement.
Governor Abbott’s efforts are in addition to his actions yesterday when he deployed DPS troopers to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin and activated the Texas National Guard.
Governor Abbott said, “Texans First Amendment rights are absolute and will always be protected, but violence, vandalism, and looting will not be tolerated in this state and those found in violation of the law will be arrested and prosecuted.”
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- AOMS partners with Coffee Memorial Blood Center to host blood drive
- Gov. Abbott surges statewide resources
- Sheriff takes off helmet, joins protesters in Flint
- Police in Ohio looking for man allegedly involved in protesters’ destructive acts
- Arrest made after 8 California homeless people given poisoned food, their reactions recorded