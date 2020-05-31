Gov. Abbott surges statewide resources

Gov. Greg Abbott has announced a strike force in charge of making steps toward reopening the Texas economy. Photo credit: Miguel Gutierrez/POOL via The Texas Tribune

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, Governor Greg Abbott surged statewide resources to cities in Texas due to escalating protest violence.

Governor Abbott ordered thousands of troopers to certain cities and more than one thousand National Guard to assist the Department of Public Safety (DPS) and local law enforcement in their efforts.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is also deploying tactical teams to help state and local law enforcement.

Governor Abbott’s efforts are in addition to his actions yesterday when he deployed DPS troopers to Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, and Austin and activated the Texas National Guard.

Governor Abbott said, “Texans First Amendment rights are absolute and will always be protected, but violence, vandalism, and looting will not be tolerated in this state and those found in violation of the law will be arrested and prosecuted.”

