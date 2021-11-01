Gov. Abbott sends letter to Texas Association of School Board over content in public schools

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — The Office of the Governor said Governor Greg Abbott, today, sent a letter to Texas Association of School Boards Executive Director Dan Troxell in what he is saying is an effort to shield children from pornography or other inappropriate content in Texas public schools.

“A growing number of parents of Texas students are becoming increasingly alarmed about some of the books and other content found in public school libraries that are extremely inappropriate in the public education system,” reads the letter from Gov. Abbott. “The most flagrant examples include clearly pornographic images and substance that have no place in the Texas public education system. You have an obligation to Texas parents and students to ensure that no child in Texas is exposed to pornography or other inappropriate content while inside a Texas public school.”

The full letter can be found here.