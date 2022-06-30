AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— During a briefing Thursday at the Texas State Emergency Operations Center from the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott reminded Texas residents living in coastal regions to enact preparedness measures for hurricane season.

According to a news release, officials at the briefing stated that some coastal and inland communities may experience heavy rainfall and flash flooding through the end of the week. Localized power outages are possible during heavy rain and potential wind events. If there is a power outage, Texans can visit the Public Utility Commission of Texas Storm resources page.

“While this week’s tropical activity may not bring major threats to our coastal communities, this is an important reminder to Texans to remain vigilant and take meaningful precautions this hurricane season,” Abbott said in the release. “The state of Texas is taking proactive action to ensure we are ready to respond to any severe weather that may come our way. I urge Texans to remain weather aware and heed the guidance of their local officials before, during, and after severe weather such as hurricanes. When we prepare for disasters together, we are keeping ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

Topics discussed at the briefing included the current tropical weather system in the Gulf of Mexico, the hurricane annex of the state’s emergency management plan and coordination of state response resources available through the Texas Emergency Management Council, according to the release.

The state of Texas has prepositioned resources in anticipation of the storm’s impact on the state. Texans can access the Texas Hurricane Center to learn more about steps to take to prepare for hurricane season.

Officials advised that people living in the state of Texas, or who has loved ones in the state, are encouraged to download the Texas Disaster Portal app available on the App Store and Google Play.