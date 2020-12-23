Gov. Abbott Pressured by CEOs of Texas’s largest meatpacking union to prioritize COVID vaccine for workers

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2014 file photo, work continues on the Iowa Premium Beef plant in Tama, Iowa. Iowa regulators have issued their first citation to a meatpacking plant with a large coronavirus outbreak that sickened its workforce — a $957 fine for a minor record-keeping violation. The outbreak at the Iowa Premium Beef Plant in Tama in April resulted in 338 of the plant’s 850 workers testing positive for the virus, 80 more than the state previously acknowledged, according to inspection records released Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (Matthew Putney/The Courier via AP, File)

HOUSTON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, the United Food and Commercial Workers Union (UFCW) called on Governor Greg Abbott to urgently prioritize COVID-19 vaccination for meat and poultry, in accordance with new Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance.

In a new joint letter to governors, UFCW and the North American Meat Institute (Meat Institute) said that quickly vaccinating the sector’s diverse workforce of some 500,000 employees across the country will maximize health benefits, especially in rural communities that often have limited health services, while keeping Americans’ refrigerators full and our farm economy working. Click here to read the full letter to governors.

“America’s meatpacking workers are bravely serving on the frontlines so that millions of families can put food on the table during this crisis. To keep our nation’s food supply secure as the pandemic worsens, we need strong action now from our elected leaders to protect these essential workers in meatpacking plants,” said Mark Lauritsen, UFCW International Vice President. “As the largest union for America’s meatpacking workers, UFCW is joining industry leaders today in a unified call for governors in all 50 states to immediately prioritize meatpacking workers for access to the COVID vaccine. American lives are at stake and these courageous men and women on the frontlines cannot wait any longer.”

“Health authorities around the world, employers, unions, and civil rights groups all agree – high priority access to vaccines is critical for the long-term safety of essential frontline meat and poultry workers who have kept Americans’ refrigerators full and our farm economy working throughout this crisis,” said Julie Anna Potts, Meat Institute President and CEO.

According to UFCW:

363 frontline worker deaths and over 63,000 frontline workers infected or exposed.

130 meatpacking worker deaths and 20,600 meatpacking workers infected or exposed.

UFCW said COVID-19 vaccinations can, in many cases, be administered through meat and poultry facilities’ existing health programs and staff. UFCW and the Meat Institute committed to assist employees with information and access to off-site vaccination, if needed, and to support vaccine information and education efforts.

According to UFCW, Prioritizing vaccines for frontline meat and poultry workers will build on more than $1.5 billion in comprehensive COVID-19 prevention measures the industry has implemented since the spring. Average case rates amongst meat and poultry workers in November were more than 8 times lower than in the general U.S. population. Further details about COVID-19 health and safety measures and COVID-19 relief contributions are available here.