AUSTIN — According to a release from the Office of the Governor, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calls for a moment of silence on Sunday to honor the victims of the September 11th attacks.

The release stated that Abbott’s, call for a moment of silence begins at 7:46 a.m. CDT on Sunday, Sept. 11. Officials said Abbott also orders that Texas and U.S. flags be lowered to half-staff tomorrow.

Officials said Abbott encourages people across Texas to take time tomorrow to remember the lives lost and the millions impacted by the attacks and the first responders.

“Today, I urge all Texans to take a moment of silence to honor the Americans who tragically lost their lives or were injured 21 years ago in the September 11 attacks,” said Governor Abbott. “As we take pause today to remember one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history, let us also remember all of the courageous first responders who selflessly rushed in to help those in need, as well as the thousands across the country who provided support and aid. In times of need, Americans stand up and unite together to help their fellow Americans in the face of danger. May that unity and love of country forever be a guiding light for our nation.”