Gov. Abbott issues statement on death of Lubbock SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott released a statement after Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Commander Sgt. Josh Bartlett was killed in the line of duty.

The following is the statement from Gov. Abbott:

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Sgt. Josh Bartlett as the state of Texas mourns his tragic death. Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to keep our communities safe, and Sgt. Bartlett’s murder is a heartbreaking reminder of the sacrifices faced by law enforcement every day. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to pray for the family and friends of Sgt. Bartlett as they mourn his death, and we also pray for the other three law enforcement officers who were injured in the line of duty.”

