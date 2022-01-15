Gov. Abbott issues statement about hostage situation at synagogue

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Tri-State Open Chili Championship supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation returned to the Rex Baxter Building for its 38th year.

"We could not do what we do in our community and in means the world that we have our community here in Amarillo putting this on for us," said Emily O'Brien, development officer for Make-A-Wish of North Texas