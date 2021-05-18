Gov. Abbott issues Executive Order prohibiting ‘Government Entities’ from mandating masks

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Today, May 18, Gov. Greg Abbott issued an Executive Order prohibiting ‘governmental entities’ in Texas which includes, counties, cities, school districts, public health authorities, or government officials, from mandating mask wearing, according to a news release from the office of Governor Abbott.

The news release explained that public schools can continue to follow the current mask-wearing mandates through June 4 but after that, students, teachers, parents, and other staff members or visitors will not be required to wear a mask while on campus.

Beginning May 21, local government or officials who try to implement a mask mandate that conflicts with the Executive Order can be fined up to $1,000, according to the release.

“The Lone Star State continues to defeat COVID-19 through the use of widely-available vaccines, antibody therapeutic drugs, and safe practices utilized by Texans in our communities,” said Governor Abbott.

Abbott continued, “Texans, not government, should decide their best health practices, which is why masks will not be mandated by public school districts or government entities. We can continue to mitigate COVID-19 while defending Texans’ liberty to choose whether or not they mask up.”

The release also explained that only state-supported living centers, government-owned or operated hospitals, Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, Texas Juvenile Justice Department facilities, and county and municipal jails, are exempt from this order.

To view the full Executive Order click here and for any further questions contact the Governor’s Press Office at (512) 463-1826.