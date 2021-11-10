Governor Abbott forms concert safety task force after Astroworld tragedy

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers the keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety graduation ceremony for the A-2021 recruiting class on July 30, 2021 in Austin. The graduating class of 145 Troopers is the largest in the department’s history. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott has announced a Texas Task Force that is focused on concert safety following the tragic incident at Astroworld Festival in Houston that left eight dead, according to the office of Governor Abbott.

The office explained that the task force will be led by Texas Music Office Director Brendon Anthony and will include safety experts, law enforcement, fire fighters, state agencies, music industry leaders, and others.

The task force is set to host several roundtables to discuss and analyze concert safety, while developing a way to enhance security at live music events in Texas. The task force will produce a report which will recommend certain strategies to ensure concertgoers are safe and protected, according to the office.

“Live music is a source of joy, entertainment, and community for so many Texans, and the last thing concertgoers should have to worry about is their safety and security,” said Governor Abbott.

“To ensure that the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival never happens again, I am forming the Texas Task Force on Concert Safety. From crowd control strategies to security measures to addressing controlled substances, this task force will develop meaningful solutions that will keep Texans safe while maximizing the joy of live music events. I thank the members of this task force for coming together to work on this important issue,” Abbott concluded.

The office detailed that in the coming days additional task force representatives will be announced from the following organizations: