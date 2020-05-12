Gov. Abbott extends COVID-19 Disaster Declaration

Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers remarks during a press conference on May 5, 2020, updating the public on the state’s response to COVID-19. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

AUSTIN, Texas (KETK) – Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation extending his Disaster Declaration in response to COVID-19.

The declaration was originally issued on March 13 and was extended on April 12. It provides the state with a number of resources to effectively mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Many of those resources include deploying the Texas National Guard, mobile testing sites, and extra production of masks.

“As we continue to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, our top priority remains the health and safety of all Texans,” said Gov. Abbott. “By extending the disaster declaration, we are ensuring that Texas has the resources and capabilities in place to safely and strategically open the state while containing the spread of this virus. As we move forward in our response, I urge all Texans to continue following the health and safety guidelines laid out by the CDC and Texas’ team of medical experts.”