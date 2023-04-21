AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Texas Division of Emergency Management, encourage residents to participate in this year’s Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend.

Emergency Supplies Sales Tax Holiday Weekend will be held from Saturday, April 22 through Monday, April 24.

“One of the best ways for Texans to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their property in the event of severe weather is to have an appropriate stock of emergency supplies on hand,” said Governor Abbott. “This weekend, I encourage all Texans to take advantage of tax-free purchases on emergency supplies, like first aid kids and fire extinguishers, so that they can be prepared for any potential severe weather threats that may come their way.”

The release detailed that in 2015 Gov. Abbott signed into law, Senate Bill 905 which established an annual Tax-free holiday weekend for emergency preparation supplies either online or in person.