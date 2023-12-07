AUSTIN — Officials with the office of Governor Greg Abbott said that Texas’ economic growth expanded faster than the nation as a whole for four consecutive quarters according to data released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The release from the office of Gov. Abbott detailed that during the second quarter of 2023 GDP, the value of all goods and services produced in Texas grew at an annual rate of 4.9% compared to the nation’s 2.1%.

“Opportunity knows no bounds in Texas thanks to the hardworking men and women of this great state,” said Governor Abbott, “Texas’ continuing economic expansion, well ahead of the United States as a whole for the fourth quarter in a row, is further proof that when given the freedom to aspire, businesses invest and people prosper. Together, we continue to build a bigger, bolder Texas of tomorrow.”

Officials said Texas was also recognized for other awards including being the Top Business Climate three times this year, and the Best State for Business for 19 consecutive years.