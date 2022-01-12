Gov. Abbott appoints three to serve in the Broadband Development Council

FILE – In this June 8, 2021, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas. The Biden administration on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021 sued Texas over new voting rules that outlasted a summer of dramatic protests by Democrats, who face fading hopes of overhauling the nation’s election laws in response to a wave of restrictive new measures in Republican-led states. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced he has appointed three people to the Governor’s Broadband Development Council. The appointees are Schelena Hock, Jack Kelanic, and Ray Scifres, and their terms are set to expire on Aug. 31, 2026.

The council was created in 2019 by the 86th Legislature and then expanded in 2021 by the 87th Legislature. Its purpose is to study and identify ways to provide internet access to underserved areas in Texas.

One of the appointees is Ray Scifres, who is a Levelland native and the Sheriff of Hockley County. He is also an Adjunct of Law Enforcement at South Plains College. Additionally, he is a director of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas, Committee Vice-Chair of the South Plains College Criminal Justice Advisory Committee, as well as he is a member and former board member of the Texas Jail Association. Scifres holds a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences and a Master of Science from Lamar University. He is now working towards his Doctor of Management degree from Wayland Baptist University.

Besides Scifres, the governor also appointed Jack Kelanic from Dallas where he serves as the Chief Technology Officer for the Dallas Independent School District by creating a technology plan to maximize digital learning, as well as Schelena Hock, who is from Moscow and serves as the County Clerk of Polk County.