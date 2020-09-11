Gov. Abbott appoints 3 new members to nursing facility advisory committee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed three people as new members of the Nursing Facility Administrators Advisory Committee for terms set to expire in 2025, his office announced Thursday.

Melinda Mitchell Jones, Mari Namboodiri and Cathy Wilson were named to the committee that provides the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services with recommendations for licensure sanctions and rule changes for the Nursing Facility Administrator Licensing Program, a press release stated.

Jones is from Lubbock and is a Distinguished Professor at Texas Tech University and an attorney, part of the U.S. Supreme Court and Texas bars.

Namboodiri is from McAllen and is the executive director of the Las Palmas Health Care Center and member of the American College of Health Care Executives and American Health Care Association.

Wilson is from Austin and is a culture and logistics manager for Holtzman Partners, an accounting firm in Austin.

