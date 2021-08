Gov. Greg Abbott, R-Texas, delivers the keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety graduation ceremony for the A-2021 recruiting class on July 30, 2021 in Austin. The graduating class of 145 Troopers is the largest in the department’s history. (Nexstar Photo/Wes Rapaport)

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hutchinson County Republican Party announced that Governor Greg Abbott will be in Borger on Friday, October 1.

This announcement comes after Gov. Abbott’s trip to Hutchinson County was canceled due to his COVID-19 diagnosis as was stated by the governor’s campaign.

Governor Abbott originally planned to visit Borger on August 17.

On August 17, the Office of the Governor announced, in a news release, that Governor Abbott had tested positive for COVID-19.