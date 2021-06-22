Gov. Abbott announces special legislative session for July 8, agenda items not announced

Texas Governor Greg Abbott prepares to deliver his State of the State speech at Visionary Fiber Technologies outside Lockhart, TX. Abbott is proposing expansion of telemedicine and increased broadband access for rural Texans among other policies. (Bob Daemmrich for Nexstar)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday that he will convene a special legislative session on July 8.

Agenda items will be announced prior to the convening of the special session, according to Abbott’s release Tuesday.

In a early June interview with Texas Capitol correspondent Wes Rapaport, Abbott said, “you’ll have to stay tuned” on priorities for the special session.

Two items he wants lawmakers to tackle in some form are changes to election rules and bail reform. Bills to update both processes failed in the final days of the session.

On May 30, in the final hours of the legislative session, House Democrats left the House floor, breaking quorum and preventing members from being able to vote on Senate Bill 7, the controversial GOP-backed election regulations bill, before the midnight deadline.

Gov. Abbott, immediately following the walkout at the end of May, promised to call lawmakers back to the Capitol for a special session to, in part, focus on ‘election integrity.’

“We’re not putting anything on the table or off the table other than those items that I mentioned,” Abbott said at the time.