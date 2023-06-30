Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference at the Texas State Capitol on June 8, 2023 in Austin. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission has received federal approval for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Motley County to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed from severe weather on June 21.

According to the release from Gov. Abbott’s office, eligible Motley County residents can request replacement food benefits over the phone by dialing 211 and selecting option 8.

Residents can also download Form H1855 which can be found on the HHSC website. Officials said completed forms should be mailed to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, at P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027.

“Tornadoes and severe weather in Motley County earlier this month impacted many Texans in the area, and we appreciate this support as we continue to help these communities recover and rebuild,” said Governor Abbott. “Eligible Texans in Motley County can apply for replacement SNAP benefits by dialing 2-1-1 to keep fresh, healthy food on the table.”

The release states that SNAP recipients in Motley County must apply for replacement benefits by July 20. Officials said replacement benefits should be placed on recipients’ Lone Star Cards within two business days.

“Replacement benefits are necessary as Motley County residents recuperate from this destructive weather,” said HHSC Chief Program and Services Officer Michelle Alletto. “We hope these replacement food benefits will help provide peace of mind.”

Officials said residents are encouraged to request benefits over the phone or online.

For more information, visit HHSC’s Receiving Disaster Assistance webpage.