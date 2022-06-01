AUSTIN (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission is extending SNAP benefits for June with more than $317.9 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for June.

“Texans across the Lone Star State benefit from the nutritious food made available through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits,” said Governor Abbott. “Thank you to HHSC and USDA for continuing to help Texas families remain healthy and put food on their tables.”

“We’re here to support families when they need us most,” said Texas HHSC Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter. “Providing access to fresh, nutritious foods is essential for healthy families.”

According to a news release from the office of the governor, the HHSC received federal approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to extend the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size.

SNAP households will receive a minimum of $95 in additional emergency allotments by June 30 said the news release.

SNAP is a federal program administered by the HHSC that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas. Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, at YourTexasBenefits.com or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.