Gov. Abbott announces press conference to debut border wall construction

Texas

by: Maya Nascimento

Posted: / Updated:

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference where he signed two energy related bills, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced he will hold a press conference on Saturday, Dec. 18, in Rio Grande City to debut the construction of the Texas border wall.

According to a press release, the governor will be accompanied by:

  • Texas General Land Office (GLO) Commissioner George P. Bush;
  • Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw;
  • Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Tracy Norris;
  • TMD Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis;
  • Texas Facilities Commission (TFC) Executive Director Mike Novak;
  • State Senator Kelly Hancock, Representatives James White and Ryan Guillen;
  • Starr County Sheriff Rene “Orta” Fuentes.

The conference will be held at the border wall construction site, starting at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Don't Miss