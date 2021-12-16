Gov. Abbott announces press conference to debut border wall construction

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Governor Greg Abbott announced he will hold a press conference on Saturday, Dec. 18, in Rio Grande City to debut the construction of the Texas border wall.
According to a press release, the governor will be accompanied by:
- Texas General Land Office (GLO) Commissioner George P. Bush;
- Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steve McCraw;
- Texas Military Department (TMD) Adjutant General Tracy Norris;
- TMD Deputy Adjutant General Monie Ulis;
- Texas Facilities Commission (TFC) Executive Director Mike Novak;
- State Senator Kelly Hancock, Representatives James White and Ryan Guillen;
- Starr County Sheriff Rene “Orta” Fuentes.
The conference will be held at the border wall construction site, starting at 11 a.m.