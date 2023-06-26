AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The office of the Governor announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission received federal approval for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in multiple Texas counties to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed following severe storms that hit areas of Texas including Ochiltree County.

According to a news release from the governor’s office, SNAP recipients who live in Camp, Cass, Franklin, Gregg, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Ochiltree, Panola, Titus, Upshur, and Wood counties are eligible to receive replacement benefits.

“Many Texas families across our state lost food because of severe weather that ravaged their communities earlier this month,” said Governor Abbott.

Texans who are eligible to receive the benefits can request replacement food benefits by calling dialing 2-1-1 and selecting option 8 or by downloading Form H1855 (Affidavit for Nonreceipt or Destroyed SNAP Benefits) on the HHSC website. The completed form can be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services Commission, P.O. Box 149027, Austin, TX, 78714-9027, or faxed to 1-877-447-2839.

The news release said SNAP recipients who had food lost or destroyed by the storms from June 14 through June 16 should apply by July 14.

The replacement benefits will be placed on recipients’ Lone Star Cards within two business days.

More information can be found on the Texas Health and Human Services Commission website.